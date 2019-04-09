Palm Coast church sets Easter events

The Easter events for the First Church of Palm Coast are scheduled as follows:



Palm Sunday, April 14, will offer services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Maundy Thursday, April 18, 6pm , will celebrate “The Last Supper” with preaching by the Rev. Dr. E.J. Parker, pastor of Hurst Chapel A.M.E. Church, Riviera Beach.

A Seder meal will follow in the church's educational complex.



Good Friday, April 19, noon to 3 p.m., will offer sermonic presentations by various preachers proclaiming the “Seven Last Utterances of Christ.”

Easter Sunrise Service, Sunday, April 21, 6 a.m., will offer preaching by Pastor Gillard S. Glover and again preaching at the 10:30 a.m. Resurrection Sunday Celebration.

First Church, at 91 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast, can be reached at 386-446-5759.

