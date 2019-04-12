Animal Control board meets April 24

Volusia County’s Animal Control Advisory Board will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at the Emergency Operations Center, 3825 Tiger Bay Road, Daytona Beach.

Animal Control Director Adam Leath will lead a discussion on changes for a newly proposed county ordinance.

The public is invited to attend and participate in the meeting.

The Animal Control Advisory Board is composed of community members and focuses on animal issues that relate to public health and safety.

The board makes recommendations to the Volusia County Council for changes in ordinances; standards for procedures for the control, collection, care, custody and disposal of stray animals; and standards for maintenance of regulated facilities.

For more information, contact Shari Williams at 386323-3522, ext. 11211.

