“Are you stressed, sad or depressed? Do you want to add more laughter and joy to your life?

A free laughter therapy program will be offered at Port Orange Presbyterian Church, 4662 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Port Orange, the third Monday of every month.

The next meeting is April 15 at 4 p.m. in the Gathering Place, Room D. No mats are needed.

For more information, contact Alice Palmateer at pflgal@gmail.com or 386 898-8640.