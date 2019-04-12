Daytona State to hold interview sessions for part-time instructors

DAYTONA BEACH – Daytona State College is looking for a few good part-time instructors.



The college will hold two open interview sessions, seeking to fill positions ranging from Journalism, Biology, Accounting and Electronics to Phlebotomy, Dental Assisting, Computer Science, Engineering and more. A full list of available positions can be found at https://daytonastate-openhire.silkroad.com.



The first session takes place on Wednesday, May 1, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the new L. Gale Lemerand Student Center on the Daytona Beach Campus, 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd.



The second session takes place on Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to noon in Fathi Hall on DSC’s Deltona Campus, 2351 Providence Rd.



Most positions require a master’s degree with at least 18 graduate hours in the course discipline. Workforce or skilled trade teaching positions require an associate or bachelor’s level degree, with industry experience or a credential related to the courses being taught.



Job seekers should bring a current resume, academic transcripts and any license or certifications that may be relevant to the instructional position they are seeking.



For more information, call 386-506-3257 or email Tara.DeBloom@DaytonaState.edu.

