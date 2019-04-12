Volusia’s ECHO committee to meet April 23

Volusia County’s Environmental, Cultural, Historical and Outdoor Recreation (ECHO) Advisory Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, in Stetson University’s Marshall & Vera Lea Rinker Environmental Learning Center, 219 E. Michigan Ave., DeLand.

Members will discuss the progress of open ECHO grants and requests for time extensions. In addition, the committee will consider a change of scope and budget request for ECHO Grant 1809 Timothy Pollard Memorial Park Renovations.

The public is invited to attend and participate in the meeting.

For more information, contact Carmen Hall at chall@ volusia.org or 386-736-5955, ext. 12044.

