Airport plans third annual community appreciation day

Daytona Beach International Airport will host its third annual Community Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, to thank the community for its support and patronage.



Attendees will learn about the many flights out of Daytona Beach on American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Silver Airways and Sunwing Airlines, as well as the amenities and services the airport provides to make travel as convenient and stress-free as possible. Shelldon, the official mascot of the Daytona Tortugas, will greet guests.



Reservations are not necessary. Guests visiting the airport’s table on the second level can spin the prize wheel to win a variety of prizes, including free parking at the airport, tickets to a Daytona Tortugas game and more.



“This has proven to be a great event that allows us to thank our local customers for choosing Daytona Beach International Airport as their hometown airport. With the recent addition of new air carriers and destinations, this is also the perfect opportunity to remind flyers of the many services and amenities available at DAB,” said Jay Cassens, director of business development. “The continued support and utilization of air service is crucial for recruiting new airlines and expanding service with existing carriers.”



For more information, contact Business Development and Customer Service Coordinator Pat O’Brien at 386-248-8030, ext. 18318, or pobrien@volusia.org. To learn more about Daytona Beach International Airport, visit FlyDAB.com.

