B-CU foundation launches several fundraising campaigns

Established in 2018, Bethune-Cookman Foundation, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation developed to enhance the academic vision and priorities of B-CU through its organized fundraising activities and funds management.



Bethune-Cookman Foundation, Inc. seeks to maximize the impact of contributions and has launched a multi-year fundraising campaign with the theme: Shifting Towards a New Foundation.



The goal of the campaign is to raise $7.5 million to strengthen the university endowment and close the financial gap for students by June 30, 2020. Your gifts will support university initiatives through student scholarships, faculty endowments, and capital projects.



BRICK CAMPAIGN

﻿Funds from the B-CU Brick Campaign will support the sustainability of the university and assist in funding need-based scholarships. A one-time financial gift of $250, $500, or $1000 to leave your mark at B-CU by purchasing a brick commemorating a special occasion, celebrate you or another graduate, memorialize a loved one, or represent your affiliated organization.



MILLIONAIRE’S CLUB

This influential group of financial contributors will be acknowledged during the homecoming halftime show and receive special recognition through various platforms and campus-wide events. The time is now to sign up to become a member of the Millionaire’s Club. To participate, your $1,000 gift must be paid in full before Sept. 30, 2019.



#ILEAVEYOULOVE CAMPAIGN

Your 12-month recurring or one-time gift of $250, $100, $50 or $25 will help the foundation reach its goal of $2.5 million dollars. This student-led campaign is also being used as a learning tool allowing students to gain experience as fundraisers, content creators, producers, video editors and brand ambassadors.



To make donations, visit collegeadvancement.cookman.edu

