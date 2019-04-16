Orlando Magic watch party is at Wall Street Plaza

Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic’s Jonathan Isaac (1) drives to the basket with an assist from Michael Carter-Williams (7), against the Toronto Raptors during Game 1 in the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on April 13. The Magic won, 104-101.

The Orlando Magic is encouraging the entire Central Florida community to show their spirit and support the Magic at the official playoff watch party for Game 2 of the first round against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, April 16. The watch party will be held at Wall Street Plaza in downtown Orlando.

Game 2 will tip off at 8 p.m. All first-round games will be televised by FOX Sports Florida. The watch party is sponsored by Budweiser.

Highlights will include:

  • Drink specials
  • Appearances by Magic entertainment teams
  • Performances by the Rhythm N’ Blue drumline
  • Giveaways
  • Magic retail pop-up shop on site
  • VIP area for season ticket holders
  • Large screen TV with FOX Sports Florida game telecast

Visit www.orlandomagic.com/playoffs for full playoff details.

