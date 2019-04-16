Orlando Magic watch party is at Wall Street Plaza

The Orlando Magic is encouraging the entire Central Florida community to show their spirit and support the Magic at the official playoff watch party for Game 2 of the first round against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, April 16. The watch party will be held at Wall Street Plaza in downtown Orlando.
Game 2 will tip off at 8 p.m. All first-round games will be televised by FOX Sports Florida. The watch party is sponsored by Budweiser.
Highlights will include:
- Drink specials
- Appearances by Magic entertainment teams
- Performances by the Rhythm N’ Blue drumline
- Giveaways
- Magic retail pop-up shop on site
- VIP area for season ticket holders
- Large screen TV with FOX Sports Florida game telecast
Visit www.orlandomagic.com/playoffs for full playoff details.