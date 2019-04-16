Palm Coast Fire Department to host Touch-A-Truck event

These Palm Coast Fire Department engines are known affectionately as the “Rosenbauer Triplets.” At least one of them will be at Touch-A-Truck on April 27.

The Palm Coast Fire Department will host Touch-a-Truck, a free community event at Lewis E. Wadsworth Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27.



The event will take place in the parking lot at the school, 4550 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast, immediately following the Wadsworth Elementary Panther 5K.

The theme of the event is: See, Touch, Explore and Honk. There will be a static display of emergency vehicles, construction trucks and more.



Participating partners include:

Flagler County Fire Rescue

Florida Forestry Service – Bunnell District

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

Florida Highway Patrol

Palm Coast Public Works

Cline Construction

Rogers Towing

Wadsworth Elementary School

Flagler Schools

Daytona International Speedway (race car)

“This is a great event for the community to hop up in the driver’s seat, honk the horn, and kick the tires on a variety of emergency vehicles and construction trucks in Palm Coast,” said Palm Coast Fire Chief Jerry Forte, “and an opportunity to meet the men and women who operate them.”

For more information, call the Palm Coast Fire Department at 386-986-2300.

