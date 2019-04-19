‘Mnuchin Madness’ – Don’t play with Maxine Waters

Simmering in his putrid privilege, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin seemed to think that he was in charge of the House Financial Services Committee. He was rude and rogue when he snapped back at Congresswoman Maxine Waters, the committee chair, because she checked him on his nonsense.

Mnuchin forgot his place and was publicly and unacceptably disrespectful to Waters who compelled his presence to testify, and then summarily dismissed him (“You can leave if you want”) when he got testy and disrespectful with her.

Rising to incompetence

Mnuchin is really above his “Peter Principle” as Treasury secretary in any administration but No. 45’s. And those birds of a feather stick together because they share values and shady self-serving morals.

Mr. Mnuchin boldly requested government planes to facilitate his honeymoon, and is taking his cues from the man who has turned the presidency into a profit center, operating government on a “pay-to-play” basis with possibly Russians, Saudis and who knows who else.

No wonder Mnuchin won’t release No. 45’s taxes. No wonder he could not answer the direct questions of a congressional committee. No wonder he whined about being the “worst-treated” Treasury secretary in history.

Mnuchin’s performance was a tribute to the racist capitalist patriarchy that is the foundation of White supremacy. He would not have even slightly presumed to tell a White man, or a Black one for that matter, how to close a hearing. He might have told a

White woman, possibly adding the term “honey” in to soften or sharpen the bow. But the only person he’d dare get huffy with, just based on the White supremacist belief of his privilege, was a Black woman.

Mnuchin’s bad mistake

Maxine Waters was the wrong Black woman. She takes back her time, stands up for her rights, and was not about to have a pathetic No. 45 lackey disrespect her.

While the Treasury secretary was disrespecting Congresswoman Waters, the House Judiciary Committee was holding a hearing about the dangers of White supremacy – displayed at its most privileged when an elected member of Congress is inappropriately chided by a Cabinet member who does not have peer status.

White supremacy attempts to reinforce the Dred Scott decision in which the Supreme Court of these United States declared that the Black man had “no rights that a White man is bound to respect.” For Mnuchin, and too many others in the No. 45 circle, the Dred Scott decision still stands.

I hope he learned

Mnuchin learned, I hope, not to mess with Max. I hope he also learned that his White supremacy will not protect him from a band of tenacious Democrats who will continue pushing him for both truths and tax returns.

Julianne Malveaux is a Washington, D.C.-based economist and writer. Her latest book, “Are We Better Off? Race, Obama and Public Policy,” is available at www.juliannemalveaux.com.

