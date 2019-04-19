Stewart Memorial plans Women’s Day events

Stewart Memorial United Methodist Church of Daytona Beach will celebrate its Women’s Day on Sunday, April 28, at 3 p.m.

The speaker will be Derrick Henry Jr., a first-grader, who is the son of Dr. Stephanie Pasley Henry and Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry.

Music will be provided by the Mary McLeod Bethune Children’s Legacy Choir under the direction of Constance Poitier.

Special honorees will go to local women’s organizations that sponsor programs that enhance the lives of children, youth and young adults.

A community forum is scheduled for Wednesday, April 24 at 6 p.m. The theme is “Inform, Educate, Empower.’’ Presenters will include Cynthia Slater on the 2020 Census, Nicki Junkins on Medicaid expansion, Lisa Lewis on voter registration and Amendment 4, and Dr. Grace N. M’Mworia on “Eight Symptoms You Should Not Ignore.”

The events will be held at the church, 317 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

