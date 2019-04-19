Students get free gowns, encouragement at Pop Up Prom Boutique

Students interested in attending area high school proms this month got some help in March with everything from their gowns to their makeup.

Higher Heights Consulting Inc. and PRETTY Ladies Girls Mentoring Program hosted its first Pop Up Prom Boutique on March 23 at the Yvonne Scarlett Golden Cultural & Educational Center in Daytona Beach. At the event, students were provided dresses, shoes, jewelry, gift certificates for beauty and hair supplies, hair services and makeup appointments.

“The goal of the event was to help students and families reduce the financial burden of purchasing formal attire and to provide the necessities associated with prom so that all girls have the opportunity to attend these events regardless of their financial circumstances,’’ said Rakinya Hinson, CEO and founder of Higher Heights Consulting Inc. and PRETTY Ladies Girls Mentoring Program.

Gifts, fashion show

During the event, students were presented with information from former international runway model Hashmareen Griffin, who spoke about confidence and self-esteem.

In addition, students also were treated to a fashion show courtesy of students from Bethune-Cookman University and a makeup tutorial from KV White.

Words of encouragement regarding self-esteem, self-love and goal setting were presented by from Hinson.

Gift certificates and giveaways were provided by Moya Model Beauty Supplies, MAC Cosmetics (Dillards in Volusia Mall), Laced Salon & Spa, Strands of Pearl Hair Salon, Giaz Jewelz Galore and Deborah Barrs-Dix.

For more information on the PRETTY Ladies Girls mentoring program, visit https://higherheightsconsulting.org/girls-mentoring

