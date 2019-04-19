Volusia plans summer camps for kids

Volusia County’s Parks, Recreation and Culture Division will coordinate summer day camps at 14 locations across the county.
The camps will be offered from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from June 10 through July 26.
Staff will lead supervised activities, indoor and outdoor games, field trips, arts and crafts, and a talent show for children ages 5 to 13. Five-year-olds must have completed kindergarten.
East Volusia sites
- Palm Terrace Elementary School, 1825 Dunn Ave., Daytona Beach
- Turie T. Small Elementary School, 800 South St., Daytona Beach
- RJ Longstreet Elementary School, 2745 S. Peninsula Drive, Daytona Beach
- Holly Hill School, 1500 Center Ave.
- Mary DeWees Park, 178 N. Gaines St., Oak Hill
- Edgewater Public School, 801 S. Old County Road
- Coronado Elementary School, 3550 Michigan Ave., New Smyrna Beach
West Volusia sites
- Gemini Springs Park, 37 Dirksen Drive, DeBary
- DeBary Hall Historic Site, 198 Sunrise Blvd.
- Orange City Elementary, 555 E. University Ave.
- Chisholm Community Center, 520 S. Clara Ave., DeLand
- Boy Scout Hut, 716 N. Frankfort Ave., DeLand
- DeLand High School City Gym, 800 N. Hill Ave.
- Taylor T. Dewitt Middle-High School, 100 E. Washington Ave., Pierson
Registration will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 11 and 18, at each site. The cost is $65 per week plus a one-time $15 registration fee. Parents must pay the registration and first-week fees when they register.
For more information visit www.volusia.org/recreation or call 386-736-5953.