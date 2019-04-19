Volusia plans summer camps for kids

Volusia County’s Parks, Recreation and Culture Division will coordinate summer day camps at 14 locations across the county.

The camps will be offered from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from June 10 through July 26.

Staff will lead supervised activities, indoor and outdoor games, field trips, arts and crafts, and a talent show for children ages 5 to 13. Five-year-olds must have completed kindergarten.

East Volusia sites

Palm Terrace Elementary School, 1825 Dunn Ave., Daytona Beach

Turie T. Small Elementary School, 800 South St., Daytona Beach

RJ Longstreet Elementary School, 2745 S. Peninsula Drive, Daytona Beach

Holly Hill School, 1500 Center Ave.

Mary DeWees Park, 178 N. Gaines St., Oak Hill

Edgewater Public School, 801 S. Old County Road

Coronado Elementary School, 3550 Michigan Ave., New Smyrna Beach

West Volusia sites

Gemini Springs Park, 37 Dirksen Drive, DeBary

DeBary Hall Historic Site, 198 Sunrise Blvd.

Orange City Elementary, 555 E. University Ave.

Chisholm Community Center, 520 S. Clara Ave., DeLand

Boy Scout Hut, 716 N. Frankfort Ave., DeLand

DeLand High School City Gym, 800 N. Hill Ave.

Taylor T. Dewitt Middle-High School, 100 E. Washington Ave., Pierson

Registration will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 11 and 18, at each site. The cost is $65 per week plus a one-time $15 registration fee. Parents must pay the registration and first-week fees when they register.

For more information visit www.volusia.org/recreation or call 386-736-5953.