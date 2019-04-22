Daytona State to host national soccer championships in 2021

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

The National Junior College Athletic Association has selected Daytona State College (DSC) to host NJCAA National Championship contests in women’s golf and women’s soccer in 2021.



The soccer tournament will take place Nov. 15-20, 2021 at DSC’s stadium on the Daytona Beach Campus. In 2018, just one year after stadium construction was completed, DSC hosted its first NJCAA Division I Men’s National Soccer Championship, which was claimed by Arizona’s Pima Community College.



The Lady Falcons will host the NJCAA Division I Women’s National Golf Championship May 10-13, 2021, with May 9 designated a practice day, at the world-class LPGA International golf facility.



It will be the 14th time DSC has hosted the national tournament at LPGA, including this year’s championship tournament slated May 13-16, when the Lady Falcons will vie for their 11th national title in 17 years.



“These tournaments are an excellent opportunity for us to showcase Daytona State College on a national level,” said DSC President Tom LoBasso.



“We appreciate that the NJCAA National Championship Committee recognizes our area as the perfect place for high-profile competition. We’re looking forward to making these championship contests successful. Their impact reaches beyond the field and fairways, ultimately benefiting local retailers, restaurants and hotels and our community in general,’’ he added.

