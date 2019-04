Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile (left) plants a tree with students and Daytona International Speedway and NASCAR employees at Palm Terrace Elementary.

Daytona International Speedway, International Speedway Corporation and NASCAR employees celebrated Earth Day by donating and planting trees at Palm Terrace Elementary in Daytona Beach.

Approximately 20 employees attended Monday’s event, planting 30 trees (citrus trees, magnolias, weeping yaupon, weeping bottlebrush and crepe myrtles).



Since 2010, Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR and International Speedway Corporation employees have planted trees yearly in the Volusia-Flagler area.