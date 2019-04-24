AAUW Flagler awards arts grants

Naomi Knight

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Flagler has announced its 2019 arts grants recipients.



Since 2016, AAUW Flagler has recognized the need to promote opportunities for young women to study the creative arts by awarding grants to highly qualified local middle and high school girls in grades 7 to 11. Nine separate grants have been awarded since the program’s inception.

This year, two grants will be awarded to Hannah Lopez and Naomi Knight.



Hannah Lopez has been a violin student with the Flagler Youth Orchestra (FYO) for six years and is a member of the Harmony Chamber Orchestra – the most advanced orchestral group within FYO. She will use her grant for private lessons during the summer when there are not any FYO classes.



Naomi. Knight, also a recipient of a Tech Trek Scholarship, is planning to attend Elite Animation Academy where she will focus on visual storytelling and study digital drawing at the Academy’s summer workshop.

Recipients and their parents are invited to attend AAUW Flagler’s May Scholarship luncheon. It will be held at 11 a.m. May 11 at Pine Lakes Golf Club, Palm Coast.



The mission of American Association of University Women (AAUW) Flagler strives to advance the education of women and girls in Flagler County and elsewhere. For more information, visit flaglercounty-fl.aauw.net.

