FUTURES Foundation graduates 39 from Tomorrow’s Leaders Program

FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools graduated 39 high school juniors on April 16 from its 31st annual Tomorrow’s Leaders Program, which develops young leaders.

The students, representing all 10 area public high schools, participated in five-day-long seminars coordinated by community leaders. Each seminar is designed to familiarize the students with different aspects and services in Volusia County and to develop leadership skills.

Included in the program were lectures, discussions and tours of various businesses and governmental facilities. Seminar subjects included: criminal justice and the court system; economic development and manufacturing; the Arts; education and governmental systems; leadership, diversity and ethics; and health care and social services.

Tours and seminars

Tour sites and partners included the Atlantic Center for the Arts, Bob’s Space Racers, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Halifax Health Medical Center, Halifax Urban Ministries’ Hope Place, Houligan’s Spirited Sports Grille in Port Orange, Public Defender’s Office, State Attorney’s Office, Seventh Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Raul Zambrano and Circuit Judge Leah Case, S. James Foxman Justice Center, Stewart-Marchman-Act Behavioral Healthcare’s Residential Adolescent Program, Volusia County Branch Jail, the Historic Volusia County Courthouse, Volusia County Council and government, Volusia Supervisor of Elections Lisa Lewis and the Elections Department, and the Volusia County School District and its DeLand Administrative Complex.

Through the seminars, panel discussions and study groups, the students were challenged to expand their awareness of the inter-relationships and complexities of our community.

Seminar and lunch sponsors included Halifax Health, Houligan’s Spirited Sports Grille, Jersey Mike’s Daytona, Publix, Dr. Rosaria Upchurch and Volusia School Board Member Ida D. Wright.

The Tomorrow’s Leaders Program is coordinated and presented by the FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools.

For more information about FUTURES Foundation and the programs it provides, visit its website at www.FUTURESVolusia.org or contact Executive Director Cynthia Ramirez at 386-255-6475, extension 50730, or caperric@Volusia.K12.FL.US.

Here are the graduates from the 2019 Class of Tomorrow’s Leaders.

Atlantic High School: Michaela Broxton, Grant Foxman, Hank Jordan, Annabella Schermer

DeLand High School: Dominic Addonizio, Ariana Camacho, Cayman Forbes, Jacob Gutierrez, Alexa Tracey

Deltona High School: Maria Aldaba, Julian Delgado, Kaliyah Graham, Sahillyann Velez, Kercado

Mainland High School: Taylor Culver, Kai Lucas, Mike Olalemi, Emily Shaw

New Smyrna Beach High School: Jensen Anderson, Jillian Malphurs, Emily Musgrove, Samantha Sydeski

Pine Ridge High School: Paola Delacerda, Sean McNeil, Andrew O’Connor, Joanne Romarate

Seabreeze High School: Madisen Domayer, Vivianna Feigenbaum, Andrew Lagrotta, Catherine Marinaccio, Bailey McQuarrie

Spruce Creek High School: Ramsha Ahmed, Amelia Bonjour, Emma Dominguez, Adam LeBlanc

Taylor Middle- High School: Sandra Gutierrez-Hernandez