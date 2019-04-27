Housing authority to jumpstart development

PHOTOS BY DUANE C. FERNANDEZ SR. / HARDNOTTSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM

The Housing Authority conference was held at the Hard Rock Hotel on April 18.

BY THE DAYTONA TIMES STAFF

Low-income and affordable housing builders, developers and banks descended upon Daytona Beach last week to attend a one-day seminar at the beachside Hard Rock Hotel to gauge interest in replacing aging public housing in the city.

Sponsored by the development arm of the Housing Authority of the City of Daytona Beach (HACDB), the daylong series of activities included appearances by elected officials from both the City of Daytona Beach and Volusia County.

HACDB also presented information on its development goals and strategy and on its existing portfolio of aging public housing properties and vacant lots.

VOTRAN bus tour

After lunch, attendees boarded two county buses and took a tour of all Housing Authority properties that will be eventually rehabilitated or replaced, most notably Caroline Village, Palmetto Park, Northwood Village, Walnut Oak and the senior high-rises, Windsor and Maley Apartments. They also saw large vacant parcels on Loomis Avenue and George W. Engram Boulevard HACDB calls “shovel-ready.”

Included in the development possibilities are more than 100 city-owned vacant lots that could be used for what is called “infill” housing.

Housing Authority Commissioner Hemis Ivy and former agency head Joyours “Pete” Gamble answer questions about a Midtown development project.

RFP coming

A request for proposals is expected to be posted soon on the HACDB website and also sent directly to seminar attendees. The successful bidder will be required to design, develop, finance, and operate the new properties in conjunction with the Housing Authority.

Under federal guidelines, no existing public housing tenants will be displaced. Current tenants will be relocated within the new developments.

Local economic impact

Also, Housing Authority CEO Terril Bates said HACDB intends to enforce a federal provision called “Section 3” that requires the successful bidder to hire a percentage of low-income residents for jobs, as well as to hire local businesses to provide goods and services to the project.

The total cost of new construction, rehabilitation of existing properties and infill housing is expected to be $100 million or more.

