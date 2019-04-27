Jacksonville choir to perform at church event

The Ritz Voices of Jacksonville, a community choir, will perform on Sunday, April 28, at United Presbyterian Church in Daytona Beach for the seventh annual “Afternoon of Music with Casey’s Friends & Family.’’

The program starts at 4 p.m. The Ritz Voices is known for its repertoire of songs, which include classical, patriotic, show tunes, and music of other cultures.

The fundraiser is sponsored by the Fellowship/ Hospitality Committee of United Presbyterian. Donations will be accepted.

United Presbyterian is located at 730 Beville Road.

More information: Call 386-253-2324

