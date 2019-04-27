Who gains when democracy is destroyed?

Democracy is defined as the government “of the people, by the people, and for the people.” Who are the people who support our contemporary status quo? And how, in marginalizing the will of the people, is democracy destroyed?

The long-anticipated Mueller report is a scathing expose of at least 10 ways No. 45 bent or broke the rules and actively interfered in an investigation of his wrongdoings.

The attorney general who auditioned for his role by sending a memo that indicated that a sitting president could not be charged by the In-Justice Department edited, obfuscated, and then prevaricated about the many ways No. 45 committed perjury, intimidation, and near outright collusion.

GOP silent

After the release of the Mueller report, many Democrats have called for investigation or impeachment. Few Republicans have raised their voices to censure their rogue leader.

George Conway, the bold husband of the equally fearless Kellyanne Conway, has called for No. 45’s impeachment even as his spouse maintains her position as the No. 45 handmaiden. George Conway gets mad props for speaking his truth even as he sleeps with the devil.

Why are so many so silent? These are people who say they love democracy, but their truth is that they love it only when it works for them. So while they cringe privately, they cower publicly, understanding full well that they work for a racist, crook, and tyrant who will suppress democracy at any cost.

What do they gain?

They gain the courts. While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell built a wall between President Barack Obama’s constitutional right to appoint judges by blocking appointments whenever he could – most notably a Supreme Court appointment that should have gone to Merrick Garland – he has never met an inexperienced Republican ideologue that he would not rush to confirm.

Lifetime appointments to 39-year-olds (consider Florida’s Robert J. Luck) who have practiced law less than a decade but proven their worth with harsh partisan positions will have an impact on public policy for decades. If McConnell rules the Senate and No. 45 stays in office, our voting rights, the right to choose, labor rights and more will be eroded.

Voting rights are on the chopping block in jurisdiction after jurisdiction. The judicial repeal of the Voting Rights Act with the reversal of Section 5 has been a setback, but aggressive state legislatures who have sought to restrict the right to vote have posed an equally challenging problem.

The people’s will

In Florida, despite a successful initiative to restore the rights of convicted felons, the legislature has attempted to reverse the will of the people by imposing financial requirements to these returning citizens.

In Tennessee, the state legislature proposes to impose fines on organizations that register voters who make minor mistakes as insignificant as a middle initial or hyphen on their registration forms.

Florida and Tennessee aren’t the only states that would suppress the vote. But voter suppression is what No. 45’s sycophants gain when they fail to call him out on his perfidy. Those who support No. 45 gain profit maximization opportunities – the triumph of predatory capitalism.

Income transfer

From a tax cut that disproportionately advantages the wealthy, to a massive corporate tax cut that places a tax burden on the rest of the economy, No. 45’s economic policies have been an unapologetic transfer of income from people at the bottom to people at the top. While he talked populist trash to White folks who had racial issues, he offered policy that contributed nothing to his core constituency.

Through his appointments to, as an example, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CPFB), he eroded consumer rights. Instead of draining the swamp, he fed his personal alligators the raw meat of consumer protection, shredding the many ways CFPB protected “the little people.”

Supporting No. 45 also supports the triumph of White supremacy. After Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville by a now-convicted White supremacist, our nation’s leader opined that there are “good people on both sides.” His rhetoric is a signal to racists that it’s okay to attack those who have been historically marginalized in our nation.

Elevates White supremacy

While we are in the middle of a cultural realignment with pointed questions being raised about the corrosiveness of Confederate culture, we have a national leader who disgustingly cleaves to the past and elevates White supremacy. Republicans who fail to censure an out-of-control president often do so because while they abhor his behavior, they embrace his White supremacist enthusiasm.

Democracy dies when tyrants prevail, and when we have seen a prevaricator, a provocateur, a philistine, and a panderer occupy the Oval Office. Why? Because predatory capitalists gain from the elevation of a braggadocious tyrant who, while feeding their bottom line, is behaviorally uncontrollable.

We have attempted to impose democracy all over the world. Why are we willing to support its demise in these United States?

Julianne Malveaux is a Washington, D.C.-based economist and writer. Her latest book, “Are We Better Off? Race, Obama and Public Policy,” is available at www.juliannemalveaux.com.

