North Carolina pastor to speak at B-CU’s worship service for grads

Dr. Daran Hernandez Mitchell

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

Dr. Daran Hernandez Mitchell will serve as the Service of Consecration speaker on Wednesday, May 8, at 7 p.m. at Bethune-Cookman University’s Gertrude Heyn Chapel.



According to the university, the Service of Consecration is a worship service “designed to give graduating seniors the opportunity to recommit their lives and be consecrated for future service to God.’’



Mitchell is a native of Tampa, where he received his Christian nurturing by way of the Hood Temple A.M.E. Zion Church. It was at Hood Temple, where Daran accepted Christ and his call to the ministry at age 15, preached his trial sermon at age 16, and now has been preaching the gospel for 30 years.



Mitchell graduated magna cum laude, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Religion/Philosophy-Liberal Studies from then-Bethune-Cookman College; a Master of Divinity degree from Hood Theological Seminary, Salisbury, North Carolina; and a Doctor of Ministry degree with an emphasis in Worship/Liturgy and the Black Church from the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology, Virginia Union University, Richmond, Virginia.



He is the senior pastor of Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church, Greensboro, North Carolina and has served congregations in North and South Carolina, and New York. Additionally, he has served as an adjunct professor in religious subject areas such as: Christian Ethics and Introduction to Religion, Old and New Testaments, Pastoral Theology, and more.



Mitchell serves and leads several committees for the West Central North Carolina Annual Conference. He is also the president of the Greensboro Chapter of the Hood Theological Seminary Alumni Association; member of the Board of Directors of the Dorothy Walls Conference and Retreat Center; member of the Tau Omega Chapter, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.; director of Religious Affairs for the Greensboro Branch of the NAACP; steering committee member of the Greensboro Faith Leaders’ Council; and president of the Pulpit Forum of Greensboro and Vicinity.

