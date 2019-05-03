Daytona Beach NCNW announces Brain Bowl winners

PHOTOS COURTESY OF DAYTONA BEACH NCNW

The Daytona Beach Community Section of the National Council of Negro Women Inc. staged its 13th annual NCNW Black History Brain Bowl on April 20 at Bethune-Cookman University.

The winners of the event, which attracted students from throughout Volusia County, are as follows:

First-place high school: Seabreeze High, Daytona Beach, coached by Agnes Ingram. Team members were Eniya Rezendes, Hailey Martinez, Marishet Hopkins and Mia Pilaski.

Second-place high school: Black Male Explorers group sponsored by Bethune-Cookman University and coached by Brittany Presley. Team members were Xavier Harris, Davion Willis, Bryson Gregory and Ethyen Anderson.

First-place middle school: Deltona Middle School, coached by Ariel Brown. Team members were Abigail Young, Clara Baker, Natalie Kabbas and Marlo Jones.

Second-place middle school: Black Male Explorers group sponsored by Bethune-Cookman University and coached by Brittany Presley. Team members were Clarence McCloud, Melvin Ford, Jerome Hicks and Fela Brown.

Atavia White, chairperson of the committee, said the purpose of the Brain Bowl is to encourage children to increase their knowledge of African-American history.

“There are a lot of blacks whose contributions to this country and to the world, for that matter, go unrecognized in classroom discussions of American history,” White said.

Founded by the late Mary McLeod Bethune in 1935, the National Council of Negro Women Inc. is a coalition of organizations dedicated to improving the lives of women and their families. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the organization has outreach to more than 4 million women nationwide through community and college sections.

