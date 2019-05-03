Deltas to present Miss Jabberwock pageant

The Daytona Beach Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will present “Miss Jabberwock 2019: A Queen Like Me’’ on May 11.



Four young ladies vying for the title Miss Jabberwock will be debuted in pageantry at the News Journal Center, Daytona Beach. The program starts at 7 p.m.



The sorority will feature its first Volusia County Got Talent Competition consisting of performances in music, song and dance from talented community individuals.



Young girls ranging in age from 5 to 12 showcased as Daisies and Budding Violets also will be presented.



Tickets are $15. If interested in purchasing a ticket, send an email to daytonabeachdeltas@gmail.com or call 386-243-5566.



Proceeds from this event are earmarked for scholarships and other Delta community service projects. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

