Hundreds celebrate Cusack’s activism and career

CHARLES W. CHERRY II / DAYTONA TIMES

Dr. Joyce Cusack (center, in white dress) stands with family and friends at the gala celebrating her life and accomplishments.

BY THE DAYTONA TIMES STAFF

Dr. Joyce Cusack, one of Volusia County’s most experienced Black politicians, was the focus of the April 25 gala celebration of the Minority Elected Officials (MEO) of Volusia County at the Ocean Center.

Cusack is a community organizer and elected official who has spent more than two decades in public service and community leadership.

As a teenager, the New Smyrna Beach native organized sit-ins in segregated department stores in DeLand, where she grew up. In 2000, she became the first Black person to be elected from Volusia County to the Florida House of Representatives. She was reelected in 2002, 2004 and 2006.

To County Council

As a consequence of term limits, she left the Florida Legislature and then was elected to the at-large position on the Volusia County Council, where she served for eight years. She founded MEO as a way to link up Volusia County’s minority elected officials.

Lynn Thompson hosted the celebration, which included greetings or remarks from Volusia County School Board Member Ida Wright, Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry, DeLand City Commissioner Jessica Davis, Greater Union Baptist Church Pastor Troy Bradley, Volusia County Councilwoman Barbara Girtman, Bethune-Cookman University Professor Dr. Claudette McFadden, former State Senator Tony Hill, Volusia County Democratic Party President Jewel Dixon, B-CU Board of Trustees Chairman Belvin Perry, MEO Executive Director Mario Davis, and Mrs. Brenda Cusack and behalf of the family.

B-CU President Dr. Hubert Grimes presented Cusack with the university’s highest honor, the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Medallion. Music was provided by soprano Alicia Henson with accompanist Terrance Lane and violinist Leah Flynn.

