Daisy Grimes to discuss Dr. Bethune’s life

Daisy Grimes

Daisy Grimes will present “Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune: The Woman and her Vision” at 10 a.m. Monday, May 20, at the Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 E. Magnolia Ave.

Grimes is the director of Legacy and Women’s Initiatives at Bethune-Cookman University. She will discuss Bethune’s work as an activist, her commitment to education, her position as an adviser to four U.S. presidents, and her role as the matriarch of her family.

The free program is part of the Volusia County Public Library system’s Florida Humanities Speaker Series, which is honoring indomitable women who helped shape the Sunshine State. This program is sponsored by the Florida Humanities Council with funds from the Florida Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs, and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.

Reservations are not required. For more information, call the library at 386-257-6036, option 4.