Education summit is May 18 on Florida’s public schools

Fedrick C. Ingram

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

If you want to be part of an exciting conversation about opportunity for our children, student success and quality neighborhood public schools, you are encouraged to attend “Bringing Voices Together” – an Education Summit for Florida’s public schools. The event will be held Saturday, May 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Hilton Orlando, 6001 Destination Parkway, Orlando.

“This is the start of coalition building — bringing together a diverse group of stakeholders for quality conversation about the needs of our neighborhood public schools,” notes Florida Education Association President Fedrick C. Ingram. “Yes, it is a lofty goal, but one that is long overdue.”

The event is being co-sponsored by the Coalition for Florida’s Public Schools, including a variety of community and civic groups brought together by the Florida Education Association, and hosted by the World Café Community.

The format will be small table groups of community stakeholders — parents, students, school board members, superintendents, pastors, and anyone committed to deep and meaningful investment in children. There will be sharing of knowledge, experiences, concerns and hopes for the future.

“We are excited about this undertaking. We believe this will open the door for honest conversation that will create much needed community partnerships,” President Ingram states further. “Bringing Voices Together” will be a collaborative planning session that will include a working lunch.

The public is invited to join fellow members of the community who share concerns about the direction that Florida’s education system is taking.

Advance registration is requested. Seats may be reserved at: https://feasummit2019.eventbrite.com.

