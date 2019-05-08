Author to portray Dr. Bethune at library event

Dr. Ersula Knox-Odom

Author and motivational speaker Dr. Ersula Knox-Odom will portray Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune during a one-woman play at 2 p.m. Monday, May 13, at the Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 E. Magnolia Ave.



Knox-Odom has written more than 100 articles that have illuminated the lives of historically important persons. She also wrote “At Sula’s Feet,” the recollections of a country girl whose life was shaped and enriched by the wit, wisdom and love of her grandmother.



Bethune (1875-1955) was an American educator, stateswoman, philanthropist, humanitarian and civil rights activist best known for founding Bethune-Cookman University. She served as a New Deal government official, founded President Franklin Roosevelt’s Black Cabinet, and served as president of the National Association of Colored Women and the National Council of Negro Women.



Q&A about research

In costume and in character, Knox-Odom will portray Bethune in 1954 and share fascinating stories of her extraordinary contributions to democracy. After Bethune “leaves,” Knox-Odom will answer questions regarding her research.



The free program is part of the Volusia County Public Library system’s Florida Humanities Speaker Series, which is honoring indomitable women who helped shape the Sunshine State.



This program is sponsored by the Florida Humanities Council with funds from the Florida Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs, and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.



Reservations are not required.



For more information, call the library at 386-257-6036, option 4.

