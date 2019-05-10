B-CU mourning death of former football player

Alfred Adams

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

As Bethune-Cookman University prepares to graduate more than 300 students on May 11, the institution is also mourning the loss of graduate student and former football player Alfred Adams.

Adams 23, was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday night. He was found inside an SUV in the parking lot of Ashley’s Furniture at 2400 International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach.

“We are brokenhearted. Our thoughts and prayers are extended to Alfred Adams’ family, friends and loved ones. He will be greatly missed,” commented Interim President Hubert Grimes via a press release from the university on Wednesday.

‘A light on our team’

Adams had completed his undergraduate work at university and was enrolled in graduate school at B-CU.

He is a former walk-on football player who played three years at the school, finishing his career following the 2018 season.

“We are praying continuously for his family. It is difficult to put into words what huge impact Alfred has had on our program. Alfred was goal-driven to make his dreams come to reality and was a light on our team for so many years. We offer our love, prayer, and unwavering support for his family,” said B-CU head football coach Terry Sims.

Adams, a Jacksonville native, was a member of the All-MEAC Academic football team for three seasons.

His highlights this season included three carries for 41 yards and a touchdown against Nebraska and one carry for five yards against University of Virginia Lynchburg.

Student urges prayers

B-CU’s 2019-2020 Student Government Association issued this statement about Adams’ passing: “As many of us struggle through the tremendous loss of Alfred Adams, we solicit the prayers, thoughts, and well wishes of our Bethune-Cookman University Family,” said Jerykah Thomas, 2019-2020 student body president.

“The Thomas-Storey Administration conveys our sincerest heartfelt condolences to the Adams family and many friends. Mr. Adams will truly be missed.’’

Rell Black, founder and CEO of the Community Healing Project and a Daytona Times commentator, said he remembered Adams. Community Healing Project is a non-profit organization that aims to improve the Daytona Beach community.

“I remember him. He came once or twice to our events and helped out. He was really a cool dude. It’s just a tragic situation,” Black said.

Prayer and reflection

A moment of silent prayer and reflection was scheduled during B-CU’s Service of Consecration on Wednesday night at Gertrude Heyn Memorial Chapel.

According to a police report, Adams was found slumped over in his vehicle by a woman who called the police.

Police did not state if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

B-CU is providing counseling and grief support services to student-athletes at Sports Medicine at 386-481-2282. Other students may contact 386-481-2170. The Office of Chaplaincy Services is also available at 386-481-2443.

