Family and friends celebrate life of James W. Allen

Spurred on by a trip to New York, James W. Allen became aware of the opportunities the world has to offer.

His discovery was made just prior to his 18th birthday.

He was born Feb. 13, 1933, on a farm in Kendrick, a sharecropper’s grandson, and the son of a Methodist minister and his wife, the late Walter and Thelma Allen.

Young Allen played football, ran track, and sang in the choir.

These words were spoken at his funeral, eulogized recently by the Rev. Dr. Kevin James of Palm Coast United Methodist Church. His pastor was assisted by the Rev. Theresa Waters.

The celebration of life was held before family and friends at Clymer Funeral Home and Cremations.

Allen passed away April 22 at Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House in Palm Coast.

PHOTO BY JEROLINE D. MCCARTHY/DAYTONA TIMES

Tending the AACS mortgage burning in October 2012 were President Edmund G. Pinto Jr.; Mortgage Liquidation Chairman James W. Allen, who also served on the Mortgage Elimination Committee; Board Chairman Richard P. Barnes, and Mortgage Elimination Chairman Lionel Holder.

From Army to Flagler

He enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 18. Over a 29-year tenure – always serving in administration during the Korean and Vietnam Wars – he mentored men and women as a first sergeant.

Allen was honorably discharged and was cited to be respectful – a man’s man – and a caring and loving family man.

Following relocation to Palm Coast in 1981 from Fort Meyer, Virginia, Allen became director of transportation for Flagler County Transportation and the frontrunner to organize the Flagler County Historical Society’s bus tours.

Allen was a member of the NAACP, the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), and the former Commander of VFW Post 8696 in Palm Coast.

He also was a member of the African American Cultural Society (AACS), a Gold-Life member, and the creator of the organization’s 200 Club and the Men of the AACS.

Moreover, he was a member of the AACS Mortgage Elimination Committee involved with getting a $380,000 mortgage paid off in 12 years rather than 15 years.

He enjoyed playing golf, bowling on the church’s league, and fishing.

Military salute

James W. Allen

Allen is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Anne Allen of Palm Coast, as well as one son, two daughters, a son-in-law, four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

A repast was held at the Palm Coast VFW.

A private interment with military honors took place at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in James W. Allen’s name were made to Stuart F, Meyer Hospice House, 150 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32164, or Palm Coast United Methodist Church, 5200 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32137.

AAEA awards first scholarship

AAEA President Leslie Giscombe announced that Victor Torrao’s knowledge gave him a leg up to become the first $500 entrepreneurship scholarship awardee.

Matanzas High School’s 2019 graduating senior became the first recipient presented with the scholarship from the African-American Entrepreneurs Association (AAEA).

The AAEA scholarship program offers a $500 scholarship, providing financial and personal support, as well as focus on helping scholars succeed in college and also in life.

AAEA scholars are selected to have embodied the principles and the association’s core values of mission and goals, involving strength of character, leadership potential, commitment for serving the community, academic performance, or promise; and all while manifesting an entrepreneurial mindset.

Any questions may be directed to 386-931-4637.

Mother’s Day soiree to benefit church

Sylvain’s Caribbean Restaurant will salute the women in our lives for Mother’s Day.

Culinary skills will shine to partner with the God’s Family Bible Church for a layout choice of stuffed chicken breast, roast beef, or salmon.

The checklist will include appetizers, rice and vegetables, and dessert.

All proceeds of a $35 charge will be earmarked for God’s Family Bible Church.

This Mother’s Day soiree will take place May 12, 3 p.m., at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway, N. E., Palm Coast.

All questions may be directed to 386-586-4019.

In addition, God’s Family Bible Church holds its Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

The church is located in Bunnell at 256 Old Brick Road.

As always, remember our prayers for the sick, afflicted, the prodigal son, or daughter, and the bereaved.

Celebrations

Birthday wishes to Lucille Huesner, May 9; and Alicia Pincham, May 12.

Happy anniversary to Lloyd and Deborah Freckleton, May 9.

