B-CU’s Bermudez named MEAC pitcher of the year

Alexis Bermudez, shown pitching for Bethune-Cookman, is from Santa Fe Springs, California.

NORFOLK, Va. – Bethune-Cookman University’s Alexis Bermudez has been named the 2019 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Softball Pitcher of the Year.

The honor was announced on May 7 and she was joined by three Wildcats on the All-Conference team.

A sophomore from Santa Fe Springs, California, Bermudez was the 2018 MEAC Rookie of the Year.

The 2019 season saw Bermudez compile a 12-19 overall with a 3.48 ERA and a conference-best 146 strikeouts. In league play, she posted a 9-2 mark – seven of those wins by shutout – and a 1.94 ERA.

No-hitter game

She registered B-CU’s first no-hitter since 2013 with 8-0 win at North Carolina Central on April 16. Bermudez had a pair of 10-strikeout games against South Carolina State and Savannah State.

During non-conference action, Bermudez saw action in the Wildcats’ upset win over No. 17 Oregon, giving up just two hits. She fired a one-hitter with five strikeouts against Kansas that gave Head Coach Laura Watten her 700th win back in February.

Joining Bermudez on the First Team is shortstop Jacki Smith, while Brianna Paysinger and Kaiya Epps-Lee garnered Third Team honors.

Other honorees

Smith, a junior from Mount Vernon Washington, led the Wildcats with a .333 average.

Paysinger, a junior from Hesperia, California, batted .292 with team highs of eight doubles and three triples.

Epps-Lee, a junior from Lancaster, California, batted .290 overall (.381 in league play) and led the team with 30 RBI.

B-CU (22-28 overall, 13-2 MEAC South) opened tournament play Wednesday against Coppin State. The Wildcats are the MEAC South Division’s top seed.