DELTAS TO PRESENT MISS JABBERWOCK PAGEANT

The Daytona Beach Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will present “Miss Jabberwock 2019: A Queen Like Me’’ on May 11.

Four young ladies vying for the title Miss Jabberwock will be debuted in pageantry at the News-Journal Center, Daytona Beach. The program starts at 7 p.m.

The sorority will feature its first Volusia County Got Talent Competition consisting of performances in music, song and dance from talented community individuals.

Young girls ranging in age from 5 to 12 showcased as Daisies and Budding Violets also will be presented.

Tickets are $15. If interested in purchasing a ticket, send an email to daytonabeachdeltas@gmail.com or call 386-243-5566.

Proceeds from this event are earmarked for scholarships and other Delta community service projects. Tickets will not be sold at the door.