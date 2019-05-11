Imagine a nation of equality, justice for all

Black Americans have never known what a nation of “justice for all” looks like. That doesn’t stop us from seeing the difference in how others are treated and how different it is for us.

I watched the May 1 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General William Barr. He personally took on the responsibility of representing our known corrupt president, and Sen. Lindsey Graham took on the role of Mr. Barr’s protector-in-chief.

What happened?

To put Mr. Graham’s craziness in perspective, he spoke the truth in 2016 about Mr. Trump when he was running for office. He said horrible (but true) things about Trump. Now Graham is trying to protect Trump and Barr from having to live within the laws of our land.

Graham is the same person who said, “I’m not going to try to get into the mind of Donald Trump because I don’t think there’s a whole lot of space there. I think he’s a kook. I think he’s crazy. I think he’s unfit for office.” I wonder what changed since Trump has been in the White House.

I know President Barack Obama set such high standard for honesty, integrity and respect for the American people that it’s extremely hard to live up to who Mr. Obama was and still is. Barr, Graham and Trump together with all the privileges they have enjoyed as a result of just being White can’t even come close to the way President Obama represented and inspired our country and people around the world.

Graham is floor-showing that he’s had enough, but fortunately he doesn’t have the last word about what happens with the Mueller report or with our corrupt president who has corrupted the attorney general. I believe Judgment Day will come for them.

No role model

Most people don’t want their children to grow up thinking laws don’t apply to them. A policy about not being able to indict a sitting president is ludicrous. Everybody who commits such immoral acts as this president should have long been kicked out of office. Nobody should want their son or daughter to be like him!

Dick Gregory warned us about the chaos we would experience under Trump. Many people probably didn’t believe him. Even I was a bit reluctant because I couldn’t see how somebody like Trump could possibly be elected.

I don’t believe he actually was elected. Everything points to serious cheating. He got into the White House to disrupt our democracy with the help of crooks. I continue to hear that nothing has happened to prevent the same thing from happening again.

We were fooled

With the use of the term “diversity,” some of us were lulled into thinking we were approaching equality and justice for all, at least moving in the right direction. But we have been fooled again. When Trump is finally out of the White House, instead of moving forward, we’ll have to go back and recoup some of the rights we thought had been secured.

Barr didn’t read the underlying evidence before he concluded that Trump was cleared in the Mueller report! I’m fairly confident that everybody on the Mueller team isn’t crazy and isn’t a crook trying to hide something. It’s obvious who the real crooks are!

Dr. E. Faye Williams is national chair of the National Congress of Black Women, Inc. Contact her via www.nationalcongressbw.org.