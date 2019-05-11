What to know if taking Mom to beach this weekend

With mostly sunny skies, toasty temperatures and afternoon high tides, Volusia County’s Beach Safety Division is expecting plenty of beachgoers for the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend. As hazardous rip currents are also in the forecast, beachgoers should be sure to swim in front of a staffed lifeguard tower.

Vehicle access ramps

In anticipation of the busy weekend, the beach approaches at Seminole Avenue, Rockefeller Drive, River Beach Drive, Boylston Avenue, Seaview Avenue and Zelda Boulevard will be open for vehicles.

Beach annual pass holders are encouraged to use one of the two Pass Holders Express ramps. The ramps are at El Portal Street in Daytona Beach Shores, just north of the Dunlawton Boulevard ramp and Crawford Road in New Smyrna Beach, just north of the Flagler Avenue ramp.

PARKING, DRIVING ON BEACH

As of May 1, beach driving access hours are from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., tide permitting.

Afternoon high tides may force the temporary closure of some beach ramps.

All vehicles must drive and park on the east side of the conservation poles.

Vehicles should only take one spot.

Beachgoers should never sit, lie or camp in between vehicles in the parking areas.

Parents with small children may want to opt for one of the county’s traffic-free zones.

BEACH CLEANUP

After your day at the beach, flatten sandcastles, fill in holes, and take your chairs and equipment with you. This is an easy way to reduce obstacles faced by nesting sea turtles, who have begun visiting the beach at night to lay eggs.

Trash and recycle cans are placed at regular intervals along the beach, and roving carts will be canvassing the beach to assist with the collection of garbage. Environmentally friendly trash bags are available upon request at toll booths and from the beach litter team.

