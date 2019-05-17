Art by youth going on display at Daytona center

Area youth will have their artwork featured in a First Takes exhibit at the Yvonne Scarlett-Golden Cultural & Educational Center beginning Friday, May 17.

The public is invited to an artists’ reception from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, to celebrate the opening of the exhibit at the center.

First Takes will feature paintings by artists from several local school art programs, PEACE Arts Studio and youth who create their artwork at home.

Art by Halifax Art Show winners Aubrey Hill, Lilly McGoven, Gabriel Gonzalez and Mia Ellis will also be displayed.

The First Takes art exhibit will be on display from May 17 until Aug. 16 at the center located at 1000 Vine St., Daytona Beach. The center’s hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, call 386-671-5780. Admission is free.