Daytona Crab & Seafood Festival is May 18

Food and fun awaits at the Daytona Crab & Seafood Festival on Saturday, May 18.

This family-friendly event is from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard between Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Charles Street and a portion of Walnut Street.

Entertainment will include C-Styles and a performance by Palm Terrace Elementary School Drum Line.

Food vendors includes Stoney Farms Crab Shop & More from Daytona Beach, Crabs In A Bucket from Ocala and 3 Kings Catering from Jacksonville.