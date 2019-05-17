May 21 meeting to focus on MLK roadwork

Roadwork on a stretch of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from Orange Avenue to the International Speedway Boulevard will start soon.

On May 15, Daytona Beach’s City Commission awarded Lake Mary-based company SanPik, Inc. the roadway’s makeover.

The $2.67 million project will completely reconstruct the road’s surface, update underground utilities, widen sidewalks, install decorative lighting features and landscaping and add on-street parking. The project is expected to take about eight months.

For residents and business owners who want to learn more about the project, there will be a community meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at the Dickerson Community Center, 308 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Daytona Beach.

The purpose of this community meeting is to provide the following: