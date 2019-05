Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties celebrated its annual Honor Roll Banquet at the Daytona 500 Club on May 8. Eighty members, grades 3 through 12, received awards for their achievements in school. The event was sponsored by Jeep Beach and Daytona International Speedway. Lisa Kollar, Dean of Students at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, was the speaker.