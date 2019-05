A first pastoral appreciation titled “A New Beginning… Greater Works Shall Ye Do’’ is scheduled for Sunday, May 19 at the 10:45 a.m. .and 4 p.m. services at Daytona Deliverance Church of God.

The church is located at 601 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach.

At the services, the church will honor its new leaders, Bishop Zannie L McNeil Jr., and his wife Lisa.