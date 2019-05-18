Daytona Deltas crown Miss Jabberwock

Jakyra McCloud (wearing crown) is the new Miss Jabberwock. The runners-up are Kaliyah Lockhart, Asia Hubbert and Ja’Niya Hawkins.

The Daytona Beach Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority presented “Miss Jabberwock 2019: A Queen Like Me’’ on May 11.

Jakyra McCloud, an 11thgrade student at Mainland High School, was crowned Miss Jabberwock. The first runner-up was Asia Hubbert, the second runner-up was Kaliyah Lockhart and Ja’Niya Hawkins was the third runner-up.

The sold-out event was held at the News-Journal Center at Daytona State College.

The sorority also featured its first Volusia County Got Talent Competition consisting of performances in music, song and dance from talented community residents. Amariya Lopez, a dancer, walked away with the trophy in that competition.

Proceeds from this event are earmarked for scholarships and other Delta community service projects.