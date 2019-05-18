BRONTE WITTPEN/TNS

Then-Florida Gators defensive lineman Jachai Polite (99) celebrates after tackling LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow in a victory over LSU 27-19 on Oct. 6, 2018.

Ormond Beach native Jachai Polite has signed a $3.6-million-dollar contract with the New York Jets. Polite, a standout at the University of Florida and Mainland High, will get a $1.22 million signing bonus. The Jets took the defensive end/edge rusher in the second round of the NFL Draft last month.

New Smyrna Beach native D’Cota Dixon signed a three-year $1.755 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including a $1,000 signing bonus according to reports. Dixon was a standout safety with Wisconsin. He also starred at New Smyrna Beach High School.

Michael Colubiale, a Port Orange native, former UCF tight end and Spruce Creek High standout, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars. His contract is valued at three years $1.755 million, according to www.spotrac.com.

