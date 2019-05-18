Section 8 applicants must update forms by June 7

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

Volusia County residents who have applied for the Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) Program through the county are asked to contact the Community Assistance Division to update their information.

Pre-application status verification forms will be mailed to the 1,377 residents on the waiting list on May 17. Applicants must complete the form and return it to Community Assistance by Friday, June 7.

If they do not respond by the deadline, they will be removed from the waiting list.

Federally funded

The Housing Choice Voucher Program is a federally funded rental assistance program designed to help very-low-income families, the elderly and disabled to obtain decent, safe and sanitary housing at an affordable price in the private market.

Participants are free to choose any housing that meets the requirements of the program.

No new applications

Volusia County is not accepting new Section 8 applications at this time. The last time the waiting list was opened was in November 2018.

According to the county’s website information about the waiting list, it is maintained by the date and time applications were received. Verified local preferences will be given priority.

The county’s Community Assistance staff members will contact applicants in writing during their placement on the waiting list to ask applicants to verify their continued waiting list status at least once a year and offer an opportunity to interview.

Community Assistance help

Once funding is available and an applicant’s name reaches the top of the list, the Community Assistance staff will offer the applicant an opportunity to interview to determine eligibility for assistance.

If Community Assistance tries to contact a person and the notification is returned due to a failure to submit a change of address in writing, the name will be removed from the waiting list.

Community Assistance staffers cannot provide an estimate of when a person will be selected.

Applicants can check their waiting list placement by visiting https://section8.vcgov.org and clicking “Get My Position.’’

For more information, contact staff at 386-736-5955 or send email to Section8wl@volusia.org.

