Health department to host free breastfeeding classes

The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County (DOHVolusia) is hosting no-cost breastfeeding classes for new and expectant mothers. Classes cover the basics of breastfeeding and are scheduled at DOHVolusia locations from:

6 to 8 p.m. June 4 at 775 Harley Strickland Blvd., Orange City.

10 to 11 a.m. June 11 at 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach.

6 to 8 p.m. June 12 at 717 W. Canal Street, New Smyrna Beach.

6 to 8 p.m. June 20 at 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach.

Each class is a one-time session. Reservations are suggested but not required.

Lactation consultants from the department’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program offer resources and assistance to breastfeeding mothers.

WIC also offers breastfeeding peer counseling programs. Trained peer counselors are chosen from the same socio/ economic/ethnic groups as WIC clients and have successfully breastfed their own babies.

Breastfeeding peer counselors provide mother-to-mother basic breastfeeding education and support to pregnant and breastfeeding moms.

For more information or to register for a class, call 866-9423663.