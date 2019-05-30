Free computer classes at Daytona library

Boost your computer skills with free programs at the Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 E. Magnolia Ave.

Library staff will conduct the following programs in June:

Internet 101: 10 a.m. Thursday, June 13. Learn everything you need to know about navigating the internet.

10 a.m. Thursday, June 13. Learn everything you need to know about navigating the internet. Google tips and tricks: 10 a.m. Thursday, June 20. Google is more than a search engine. This class will explore Google’s other facets.

10 a.m. Thursday, June 20. Google is more than a search engine. This class will explore Google’s other facets. Kindle Fire 101: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 26. Learn how to use and navigate Amazon’s Kindle Fire. Get information on the basics of setting up the device, downloading apps, and using the various Amazon services that are included.

Registration is required; call 386-257-6036, option 4.