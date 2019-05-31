Daphne Cooper returns to AACS for June 7 show

COURTESY OF A DANTE PRODUCTION

Daphne Cooper brings her sultry, witty, crowd-pleasing lines and comedic persona.

Chauncey Dunham of A Dante Production, LLC, has worked the last year making certain his production company climbs the heights of attaining “the premier concert company status of North Central Florida.”

Chauncey, a visionary of the concert arena, released a news brief that he’s always used multiple strategies to ensure that his entertainers are the best of the best. However, he’s gotten the surprise of his career when recently a young lady insisted she could sing.

Accustomed to hearing this from people who claim they can sing, Chauncey challenged the young lady, saying, “If you can sing, I have a job for you.”

She was invited to showcase her talent at the African American Cultural Society (AACS) of Palm Coast for a “First Friday” event on May 3.

But, after providing such a bold invitation, fear then set in.

May 3 arrived, and fear mounted.

The young lady, Daphne Cooper, was presented onstage, and Chauncey and the audience were spellbound.

Daphne blew the roof off the building.

Audience members subsequently asked Chauncey to bring Daphne back.

And, on June 7, the AACS will host Daphne’s return, beginning 4:30 p.m.

PHOTO BY JEROLINE D. MCCARTHY/DAYTONA TIMES

Featured are vocalist Lois Williams, Chauncey Dunham, Dante Production CEO, and committee chair Alton Dempsey.

Jones High, military

Her musical journey began in Orlando at the age of 8 while singing in the children’s choir at church. Being drawn to become a member of the Jones High School Choir, it was there that she cultivated a musical taste and interest.

She later served in the U.S. Army as a military police officer. And, she shared her gift as a member of the Army Entertainment USA Express’ Top 40 Band.

She embarked upon a one-year international tour, entertaining armed-forces personnel, civilians and distinguished guests from around the world.

Daphne is a multi-talented vocalist who, not only sings, but dances, reads music, and teaches.

She’s college educated in music performance.

She uses the skills to perform for various venues, including a multitude of bands and musicians from across the globe.

Daphne brings her sultry, witty, crowd-pleasing lines and comedic persona of 10-plus years to the many stages in Orlando and the surrounding areas.

COURTESY OF THE AFRO-AMERICAN CARIBBEAN HERITAGE ORGANIZATION

President Vivian Richardson is shown with Wanyea Barbel, Gabrielle Wong, Nia Felton, Leah Simpson and Janiah Civil, along with vice president Wes Powell.

Award-winning talent

Performing, as a featured artist for four-plus years at Maitland’s Jazz Tastings, her graceful yet funky talent has allowed her to be the opening act for Grammy-award artists Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk, Buckwheat Zydeco, Trombone Shorty, and Robert Cray.

Daphne has won awards and scholarships for her talent, but continues to pay forward teaching young children the art of music.

There’s no doubt that once you’ve seen this electrifying performer, you’ll have an irresistible urge to stand on your feet and groove to the music.

Her versatility is unmatched, and her captivating, high-energy performance transforms her audience to a place where there are no limits and all things are possible.

Daphne is as intriguing offstage, and you’ll never be the same after you’ve simply caught a glance.

Music and more at First Spring

Tee “Are you enjoying the music?” asked vocalist Lois Williams.

“I am a lover of the classics. How about you?” she inquired of the audience while aligning her beautiful Etta James’ sensation, “At Last.”

Williams again rocked the venue of the African American Cultural Society with disco queen Donna Summer’s “Last Dance.”

She was a guest artist for the First Spring Tee, which went into swing, backed by A Dante Production with its CC&D Band. Williams is also an integral part of A Dante Production.

The Men of AACS (African American Cultural Society) sponsored the fundraiser, chaired by Alton Dempsey and with Berkeley Chandler Men of AACS Chairman.

Complementing the show were hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, door prizes, and the fantastic band, ushering in such favorites as “Let’s Stay Together” and “What’s Going On.”

The function of the Men of AACS is to serve and provide manual and financial assistance in connection with the upkeep and maintenance of the AACS cultural center. The members are men ages 18 and older, who volunteer to serve the purpose of the center.

AACHO to present $1,000 scholarships

President Vivian Richardson writes that the Afro-American Caribbean Heritage Organization (AACHO) is proud to award $1,000 each to its 2019 scholarship recipients.

The awardees and their families have also landed invitations to AACHO’s annual June 15 cookout, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., in Pavilion 1 of James F. Holland Memorial Park, 18 Florida Park Drive North, Palm Coast.

Take advantage of the Caribbean cuisine, barbecue, music, games and more!

AACHO members and friends from the New York City Retired Vulcan Men’s Club will also be in attendance.

The cookout is free for AACHO members. All are welcome.

Moreover, AACHO’s June 18 meeting will take place in the Realty Exchange meeting room, 5 p.m., in the Island Walk Shopping Center, 300 Palm Coast Parkway, Palm Coast.

AACHO members will take July and August as their summer hiatus.

They will resume meeting on Sept. 17, 5 p.m.

Daytona AAEA launches June 18

President Leslie Giscombe is proud to launch the AfricanAmerican Entrepreneurs Association’s (AAEA) Daytona Beach chapter.

That’s June 18, 6 to 8 p.m., at Daytona State College, UCF Building, 1200 West International Speedway Blvd., Room 209, Daytona Beach.

They’ve set in motion a “Meet and Greet” as well as information sessions on start-ups, networking, workshops and consultations.

Refreshments will be served.

For further information, call 386-234-2014, or log on at www.aaeassociation.org.

As always, remember our prayers for the sick, afflicted, the prodigal son, or daughter, and the bereaved.

Celebrations

Birthday wishes to Melanee Gaddis, Emma Kendrick and Emma Wilson, June 3.