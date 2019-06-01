B-CU receives $1,199,901 grant for STEM project

Left to right: Dr. Masood Poorandi, Dr. Allen Pelley, Ms. Lawana Walden and Dr. Hector N. Torres

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

The National Science Foundation has awarded a grant of $1,199,901 to Bethune-Cookman University for support of a project entitled “Developing Effective Mathematical Sciences School Teachers for High-Need Middle Schools.”

With support from the Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Program, this Track 1 Scholarships & Stipends project at Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU), aims to serve the national need of increasing the number of high-quality mathematics teachers.

GOAL AND STRATEGY

The overall goal of the five-year Robert Noyce Scholarship project at B-CU, which runs from July 1, 2019–June 30, 2024, is to encourage talented science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) undergraduate students to pursue mathematical sciences teaching careers in elementary and secondary schools, especially in high-needs educational agencies.

The overall strategy for developing highly effective mathematical sciences teachers is to support scholars in the attainment of dual degrees in a STEM discipline and mathematics education.

COLLABORATION OF COLLEGES

The Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Project is a collaboration between the College of Science, Engineering and Mathematics (Department of Mathematics) and the College of Education (Mathematics Education Program).

The Department of Mathematics is lead by Dr. Masood Poorandi, principal investigator, while the mathematics component of the project is directed by Dr. Allen Pelley, co-principal investigator and associate professor of mathematics.

The mathematics education is directed by Dr. Hector N. Torres, co-principal investigator and associate professor of mathematics and science education.

Lawana Walden, instructor and co-principal investigator and coordinator of teacher education will coordinate efforts with the local school districts.