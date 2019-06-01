Campbell celebrates eighth-graders on May 24

Campbell Middle School
May 24 was the graduation day for eighth-graders at Campbell Middle School.

Campbell Middle School held its annual Earl C. McCrary II Eighth Grade End-of-the-Year Celebration on May 24. The graduation ceremony for eighth graders was held in the school gymnasium.

The speaker was Dr. Donovan V. Wells, director of bands at Bethune-Cookman University. Also on the program was Susan Freeman, area superintendent of Volusia County Schools.

Dr. Jerry L. Picott is the principal of Campbell Middle.

McCrary was a former principal of the school and former Volusia County school board member.

Campbell is located at 625 South Keech St., Daytona Beach.

Dr. Donovan Wells addresses the Campbell students.
