Grambling’s Class of 2019 includes nationally recognized student-athletes

GRAMBLING, LA. – Grambling State University’s Class of 2019 includes three of the schools most historic athletes: Shakyla Hill, De’Arius Christmas, and Marc Orozco – who have broken school, conference and national records during their college sports careers.

“Our athletics programs attract some of the best and brightest students in the country,” said Dr. David Ponton, director of Athletics and Vice President of Student Affairs. “This year’s graduates are a great example of how the lessons they learn on the field can help drive academic success.”

On May 10, the university graduated a record 51 student-athletes in one ceremony and included Hill, Christmas Orozco.

Orozco, a Criminal Justice major from Denton, Texas, has served as a kicker with Grambling State’s football team since 2014. His achievements on campus include:

Becoming the all-time SWAC and Grambling State record holder in points scored with 349.

Leading the team in scoring with 102 points.

Being named All-SWAC First Team.

Being named an BOXTOROW All-American.

Booting a career-long 48-yard field goal.

Earning STATS FC All-American status.

De’Arius Christmas

Christmas, a two-time Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Defensive Player of the Year, has earned more than 30 academic and athletic awards during his college career. The Vicksburg, Mississippi linebacker is best known for the following achievements:

Leading the team in tackles with 88 during the 2017-18 season.

Named the SWAC Defensive Player of the Year.

Multiple All-SWAC FirstTeam selections.

STATS FCS All-American Third Team honoree.

BOXTOROW All-American and SBN Black College All-American.

National Football Foundation’s William V. Campbell Trophy finalist.

Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) All-Academic Team Honors.

Grambling State Student-Athlete of the Year.

FCS STATS Buck Buchanan Defensive Player of the Year nominee.

Basketball standout Shakyla Hill is most well known for her two history-making quadruple-doubles.

Shakyla Hill

Hill, most well known for her two history-making quadruple-doubles, has earned praise from ESPN, Lebron James, and many others during her college career. The 5-foot-7 women’s basketball guard from Little Rock, Arkansas’ record includes: