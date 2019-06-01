‘It went by fast’ for B-CU track stars

Nichols will represent university at NCAA Outdoors June 5-8

Long jumper Monae Nichols is shown at a previous track meet.

JACKSONVILLE – There was the literal baton passing Saturday when the Bethune-Cookman Women’s 4×100 relay took the track at the NCAA East Preliminary.

Senior Quamecha Morrison, who is now in the history books as the first Lady Wildcat to score points at a national championship earlier this year, started things off.

Following her was redshirt senior Sade McCreath-Tardiel, part of the first women’s relay team to qualify for Nationals. Also in the quartet: sophomore Monae Nichols, who will be competing in the long jump at Nationals weeks from now at the University of Texas.

All on Nichols

Along with Gabrielle Collins, the foursome clocked a 45.8 and finished 24th to conclude B-CU’s performance at the University of North Florida that featured some swift performances such as North Carolina A&T’s Kayla White and LSU’s Sha’Carri Richardson, who only ran the fastest 100 by a freshman in NCAA history in Friday’s quarterfinal heat after McCreath-Tardiel’s attempt to qualify.

For now, it’s all on Nichols, who will make her second Nationals appearance in as many years. She’s also the B-CU women’s long jumper to compete at NCAAs

“Now I have to win multis and go to nationals,” Nichols said. “I am going to miss [Sade and Quamecha] so much. My freshman year during conditioning, I thought my college career was over and Sade picked me up and said `You got this.’ I’m always competing against Quamecha in practice. That made me better.”

Sade McCreath-Tardiel, Jonina Brinson, Monae Nichols and Quamecha Morrison are shown with their coaches.

‘Legacy will continue’

McCreath-Tardiel said her career was a continuation of her mentors, Tristie Johnson and Summer Brown.

“They gave up the torch to me,” McCreath-Tardiel said. “Bethune-Cookman might be a small school, but we have talented people. I think the legacy will continue. We made some history and made a mark with our Nationals appearance.

“It’s been a privilege to run for Bethune-Cookman,” she added. “It went by fast, but what a great journey. I’ll do it again.”

‘We did it’

Morrison’s litany includes seven Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championships and a combined three NCAA National appearances, two of those in at Indoors.

“We have someone to continue everything,” Morrison said. “Hopefully, she’ll pull someone else along to Nationals level, take the energy we have and build upon it. This season was kind of rocky for me, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. We came. We ran. We did it.”

