Basketball opportunities for youth and men

The city is also hosting a “94 Feat of Heat’’ Men’s Basketball League.

Men can register through June 28 and team fees are $400.

The season is from June 30-Aug. 18. Games will take place on Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Yvonne Scarlett Golden Cultural and Educational Center at 1000 Vine St. and the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center at 955 George W. Engram Blvd.

There is also a youth basketball camp for boys and girls 8 to 14 being held at the Midtown center. The cost is $125 per sessions. Session 1 is June 24-28 and Session 2 is July 22-July 26 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Register for Daytona Beach Cultural & Leisure Services activities at City Hall at 301 S. Ridgewood Ave., Room 165.

For more information, call 386-671-8337.