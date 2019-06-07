Doctor who helped Blacks to be subject of June 8 event

Dr. Charles Tribble

Join West Volusia Historical Society re-enactors to talk informally about early 20th-century residents who helped shape the local culture.

The June 8 focus will be on Dr. Charles E. Tribble, a graduate of Stetson University and Yale School of Medicine who started a medical practice in DeLand in 1934 and was on the DeLand Memorial Hospital’s medical staff for many years.

He also was an undercover civil rights activist who helped sneak Black patients from the Burgess Pavilion into the DeLand Memorial Hospital for needed care after hours.

Seating for the June 8 event is limited. It will be held at 10 a.m. in the front parlor of the DeLand House, 137 W. Michigan Ave., DeLand. It is free for members and $5 for non-members.

For more information, call 386-7406813 or e-mail delandhouse@msn.com.